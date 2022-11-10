WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita Falls Police department has identified the person who died in a fatal wreck on Loop 11 Thursday night.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Maria Flores, 56, died at the scene after being ejected from a black Cadillac CTS. It was initially reported that the driver had died but Flores was the passenger in the vehicle.

When WFPD Crash Investigations Unit responded to the scene, it was determined that a Cadillac CTS driven by a 36-year-old female was traveling eastbound on Northwest Drive with two passengers, Flores and a two-year-old female, who officers originally believed to be between the ages of 3-5.

The Cadillac was struck by a black Ford Escape, driven by a 62-year-old male, after it failed to stop at a stop sign at Loop 11. The Ford hit the Cadillac directly on its passenger side which caused the Cadillac to strike a power pole at the intersection. The ford was traveling North.

The front right passenger in the Cadillac, Flores, was ejected from the vehicle. The two-year-old child was also ejected from the Cadillac. The driver was extracted from the vehicle by the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

The Ford Escape rolled at least one time and came to a rest on its roof. The male driver was also extracted from the Escape by the WFFD and transported to the United Regional, according to Eipper.

The child was eventually flown to Cooks Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas and the two other adults are in critical condition at United Regional.