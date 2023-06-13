WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have identified a man who was found dead early Tuesday morning.

According to Steven Ginger, spokesperson for the WFPD, officers responded at around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, to the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Carolina Street, in reference to a welfare check.

Ginger said the victim has been identified as Martin Servantes, 54, of Wichita Falls. He said a passerby discovered Servantes’ body lying in the grass near that intersection.

Ginger said no suspects have been named at this time, and police are investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide.

No further details have been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.