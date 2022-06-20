WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal pin-in crash over the weekend on Central Freeway.

Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded on Saturday, June 18, 2022, to investigate a single-vehicle crash on the 100 block of Central Freeway at around 2:59 a.m.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said when officers arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle in the northbound lane of Central Freeway.

According to authorities, Daniella Grace Davila, 23, of Wichita Falls, sustained what appeared to be life-threatening injuries during the crash. According to Sgt. Eipper, Davila was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Sgt. Eipper said Davila was transported to United Regional for medical attention.

Sgt. Eipper said Davila was pronounced deceased at United Regional at 3:17 a.m. on Saturday.

According to Sgt. Eipper, it appears Davila lost control of the Honda Accord she was driving, causing her to strike the freeway’s east wall and center median before coming to a stop.

Sgt. Eipper said the WFPD crash investigation responded to the scene, and the case is still pending.