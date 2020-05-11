Victim identified in fatal motorcycle accident, investigation underway

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Highway Patrol officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash just south of Burkburnett on Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Tyler Michael Ramsey, 29, of Wichita Falls.

The incident occurred Sunday, May 10 at approximately 8:00 p.m. about half a mile south of Burkburnett on FM 369.

The preliminary accident report states the victim was traveling south on a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, when he left the roadway and drove into the west barrow ditch.

According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with Texas DPS, the victim drove through a fence and struck a tree and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The victim, later identified as Ramsey, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Robert Woodruff.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

