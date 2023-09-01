WCSO deputies have identified the victim of a fatal crash following a chase on US 287 late Thursday night, August 31, 2023 (Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man who died after a late-night high-speed motorcycle chase Thursday on U.S. Highway 287.

Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL

According to Deputy Melvin Joyner with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of the motorcycle has been identified as Cody Lee Mitchell, 35, whose latest arrest shows he lived in Iowa Park.

Joyner said WCSO deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle at the intersection of Iowa Park Road and Central Freeway on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at about 11:48 p.m.

David Duke, Wichita County Sheriff, who was at the scene of the crash, said deputies attempted to stop the motorcycle when the driver was observed doing donuts in a parking lot of a bar near the intersection.

Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL

Authorities said the driver of the motorcycle then kept traveling north on the freeway access road, then entered the freeway at Maurine Street and fled at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

According to Joyner, the driver then exited the highway at the City View Road exit, reentered the freeway, and again exited at Wellington Lane, then lost control of the motorcycle and hit the guard rail. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Joyner said the accident is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Further details regarding this accident are unavailable at this time.