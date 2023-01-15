A fatal motorcycle crash claims the life of a 25-year-old and sends another to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, James Robert Campos of Seymour was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash at FM 367 and Wellington Lane.

Emergency crews responded to the area around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to Buesing, Campos failed to negotiate a curve on the roadway and drove into a ditch, throwing him off his motorcycle.

A second motorcyclist, identified as Duane Peterson from Wichita Falls, also failed to negotiate the curve and drove into the ditch. Peterson was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Buesing said both motorcyclists were traveling together.

DPS is still investigating the scene.