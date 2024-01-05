WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have identified the victim who died following a semi truck rollover on U.S. 287 near Iowa Park on Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, spokesperson for DPS, the crash happened at 3:21 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, on U.S. 287 in Wichita County, just north of Iowa Park.

Fernando Gutierrez, 58, of Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash.

Authorities said Gutierrez was driving a 2006 Freightliner towing a utility trailer that was traveling northbound on U.S. 287.

According to Sgt. Gutierrez, the semi truck left the lane of travel and drove on the right shoulder, then overcorrected and crossed both northbound lanes of U.S. 287.

Sgt. Gutierrez said the semi truck left the roadway and crossed onto the center median, then rolled and came to rest there.

Authorities noted in the accident report noted that the roadways were wet at the time of the crash, and that the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

Further details regarding the crash have not been made available at this time.

The crash is under investigation by DPS.