STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of the 90-minute pin-in fatal crash that happened Monday in Stephens County has been identified.

Michael L. Morrow, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene by Survival Flight EMS.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol accident report, the collision occurred Monday, April 4, 2022, just after 4 p.m. on West Camelback Road, near the intersection of North 2770 Road, just west of Duncan, Oklahoma.

According to the accident report, an early 1990’s model Lincoln Town Car driven by Michael was westbound on West Camelback Road.

OHP officials said for unknown reasons, the driver departed the roadway to the left, entered the roadway again, then departed the roadway again on the right and overcorrected, eventually being struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram on the passenger side.

Authorities said the driver of the Town Car was pinned for about an hour and a half before being extracted by the Empire Fire Department.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a juvenile from Duncan, was transported to Duncan Regional Hospital, where they were treated and released.

According to the accident report, both parties were wearing their seatbelts during this crash.

The accident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information. For the latest breaking news, weather, and local sports, sign up for our newsletter.