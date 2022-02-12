WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the gas station clerk who was killed overnight.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eippper, the victim has been identified as 51-year-old Floyd Kirt.

Police responded to Stripes on Southwest Parkway just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, Feb. 12, after witnesses called and told police the clerk had been ‘murdered’. Officers arrived on scene to find Kirt had been shot.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the incident is being investigated as a Capital Murder as the store was burglarized.

The suspect is believed to be a black male wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. He has a thin build and was heading north toward the apartments behind the Stripes on foot, according to Eipper.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.

This is a Fresh 48, so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects will receive an additional $500, for a total reward of up to $3,000.