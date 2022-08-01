WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting at a local Wichita Falls bar.



According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded at 12:11 am Monday, August 1, to investigate an assault with a weapon at the Haystack Bar located at 315 N. Scott Street.



When officers arrived at the scene they found Cordera Sherrard Walker, 34, dead in the parking lot. The cause of death was not given at the time of publication.

Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper said this the tenth homicide of the year.

If you have any information, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number 940-720-5000.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage has this story develops.