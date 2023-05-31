WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have identified the victim of an injury hit-and-run that took place during the early morning hours of May 30, 2023.

According to authorities, when police arrived at the 1500 block of Holliday Street at 4:21 a.m., they found Jeffery Mark Cash, 60, of Wichita Falls, laying in the left lane of the road.

According to a report from WFPD, Cash was conscious but was not able to give the officers much information about the incident.

Cash was taken to United Regional but was later transported to James Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with injuries to his leg and head. Police say that Cash is expected to survive.

The vehicle that struck Cash fled from the scene, police said.

If you have information on this hit-and-run investigation, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.