WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More details have been released about a house fire that killed one person on Kingsbury Drive Sunday morning.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, the WFFD was dispatched to 4106 Kingsbury Drive at 10:02 a.m. for a structure fire.

The first units on scene reported a single-story home with smoke and fire showing.

Firefighters from station five found a female victim inside the front door and moved her to the front yard. The woman was found to be deceased once she was removed from the structure.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 30 minutes.

According to Ashlock, the fire started in the living room, and it damaged about 75% of the home.

Ashlock said the fire was caused by the victim smoking while using an oxygen concentrator. The concentrator was in another room, and the oxygen line was laid on the floor leading into the den where the victim was sitting.

The deceased woman found inside the home was identified as 76-year-old Ruth Phillips. Phillips was the only resident of the house.

Ashlock reported that two firefighters also received minor burns while extinguishing the fire.

The home sustained approximately $75,000.00 in damage to the structure and $10,000.00 damage to contents.