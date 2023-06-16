JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — A drowning near a lake boat dock claims the life of a Jacksboro man Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jacksboro Police Department, officers were dispatched to Lake Jacksboro at 4:56 p.m. Thursday for a possible drowning.

When police arrived they said Jacksboro and Jack County fire department EMTs were already there performing life-saving measures on Cody Jack Sanders, 42. Sanders was taken to Faith Community Hospital in Jacksboro where he was pronounced dead at 5:26 p.m.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens from Montague and Archer counties responded as well.

Details on what led to the drowning are not released and it is still under investigation by the Jacksboro Police Department.

