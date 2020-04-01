Victim identified in overnight Lawton murder

LAWTON (KFDX.KJTL) — On March 31 at approximately 10:40 p.m. officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of NW Lake on a shooting.

When officers arrived they secured the scene and established a perimeter.

Officers made contact with the male, Cody Newman, who was pronounced dead on scene.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene and interview witnesses.

It is unknown at this time what caused this incident to occur.

There is a suspect in custody at this time.

