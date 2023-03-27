PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim who was found deceased inside a residence in Petrolia on Friday, March 24, 2023.

According to Kirk Horton, Interim Sheriff of Clay County, the victim has been identified as Kenneth Dewayne Douglas, 57. Sheriff Horton said preliminary autopsy reports indicate Douglas suffered a single stab wound to the heart.

Brittany Rouleau was charged with murder on March 25, 2023, in Clay County (Photo Credit: CCSO)

Brittany Ann Rouleau, 37, was taken into custody and booked into the Clay County Jail at 1:29 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, and charged with murder.

Sheriff Horton said Rouleau was presented to a magistrate and probable cause was established. Her bond has been set at $600,000.

According to the probable cause affidavit, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a deceased person in a residence on 400 North Morgan Street in Petrolia at around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Deputies said a white male, later identified as Douglas, was found deceased in the bedroom of the residence. They said EMS attempted to provide lifesaving measures, but they proved unsuccessful.

The affidavit said deputies observed a puncture wound in the victim’s chest and believed the wound was a stab wound that was fatal. They said they found the victim in a prone position on his back with blood on his arms, chest, back, and legs.

According to the affidavit, deputies on the scene advised that a female, later identified as Rouleau, was on the scene and showing signs of distress. A deputy said he attempted to interview Rouleau, but she stated she wanted a lawyer.

Deputies said Rouleau was transported by EMS to United Regional for treatment of possible injuries. A deputy escorted EMS and stayed with Rouleau while the scene was processed. The deputy said Rouleau gave verbal consent for deputies to search the residence.

The affidavit said a search of the residence revealed multiple documents indicating Douglas and Rouleau lived at the residence on North Morgan Street. A deputy said they believed no other individuals were living inside the home.

According to the affidavit, a CCSO deputy said they spoke with a neighbor, who told them they came to help when they saw Rouleau running from the residence. The neighbor said Rouleau seemed frantic.

The affidavit said the neighbor told deputies when they were attempting to calm Rouleau down, Rouleau made the comment, “I didn’t mean to do it.”

The affidavit said after Rouleau was treated and released from United Regional, she was transported to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Henrietta. When a deputy attempted to ask Rouleau what happened, she said she wanted a lawyer.

According to the affidavit, the deputy said they observed dried blood on Rouleau’s right leg. The deputy said he asked Rouleau if she was injured or bleeding anywhere, and Rouleau said no. The deputy said he believed the dried blood belonged to Douglas.

Sheriff Horton said evidence is still being processed and the investigation is ongoing. All individuals charged with any crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.