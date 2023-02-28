CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sustained serious injuries Tuesday morning after his pick-up truck crashed on 287 near the Triangle Brick Company plant in Henrietta.
According to DPS Staff Sargent Dan Buesing, John Schroeder of Bellevue was driving a Ford pick-up truck south on 287, when a truck tractor semi-trailer was leaving the brick plant and entering southbound traffic. Buesing said the driver of the semi-trailer failed to yield to the right of way to southbound traffic.
Schroeder was unable to avoid the semi-trailer and hit the rear of the vehicle, according to Buesing.
Schroeder was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Ft. Worth with serious injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was reported as uninjured.
The crash is currently under investigation stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we bring you the latest.