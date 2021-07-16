Victim identified in Wichita Falls’ seventh murder of 2021, WFPD investigation ongoing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they are investigating the seventh murder of the year in Wichita Falls.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to a call for a welfare check at the Avalon Meadows apartments in the 2600 block of Iowa Park Road around 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, July 15.

Sgt. Eipper said when officers arrived, they discovered Johnny Perez, 22, deceased in the apartment.

According to authorities, it appears Perez was killed with a firearm and WFPD detectives are investigating the incident as a murder.

WFPD and Crime Stoppers have issued a Fresh 48 on this case.

Anyone with any information that might help detectives solve this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000.