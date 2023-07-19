WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have identified the victim from Wednesday’s fatal motorcycle wreck.

According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 3400 block of Arena Road shortly after 6 p.m., to investigate an injury crash involving a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and a 2021 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old Caleb McWhorter of Wichita Falls, was dead on the scene.

The motorcycle was northbound on Arena Road at a high rate of speed. The driver of the pickup truck pulled out of his driveway onto Arena Road, where the motorcycle struck the pickup truck.

Mr. McWhorter was thrown from the motorcycle. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. Mr. McWhorter was wearing a helmet.

The body of the deceased will be sent off for an autopsy. Eipper said this investigation is ongoing.