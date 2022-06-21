WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have confirmed the identity of a man who died in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning at the intersection of FM 367 and FM 369.

Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing confirmed Tuesday that Danny Cook, 37, was the victim of the fatal motorcycle accident Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District also announced the passing of Cook, who was a longtime member of their Technology Support team.

According to WFISD officials, Cook had been on staff with the district for 12 years.

“During his time with the district, Mr. Cook worked on multiple campuses supporting teachers and administrators,” WFISD officials said. “His positive attitude, kind demeanor and technical knowledge made him an incredible asset to WFISD.”

According to Texas DPS officials, Cook died after his motorcycle collided with a truck at the intersection of FM 367 and FM 369 at around 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Sgt. Buesing said the motorcycle was traveling southbound on F.M. 369 and a pickup truck was northbound on F.M. 369, attempting to make a westbound turn onto F.M. 367.

According to Sgt. Buesing, the motorcycle and pickup collided in the intersection, causing the motorcycle to crash into a ditch on the west side of F.M. 369.

Witnesses on the scene reported the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike.

Sgt. Buesing said the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Officials said Cook was pronounced dead on the scene by the Wichita County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4.

The crash is still under investigation.

WFISD officials said counselors will be available at the Carrigan Technology building on Wednesday, June 22 to assist staff members as they struggle with Cook’s loss.