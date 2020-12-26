Victim in fatal one-vehicle rollover in Comanche Co. identified

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Cotton County troopers have identified a man that was killed in a fatal one-vehicle rollover outside of Lawton on Dec. 25.

According to troopers in Cotton County, at about 5:30 p.m. James Johnson, 60, was going southbound on Southeast 60th Street in a 2007 Dodge Ram when the truck veered to the right.

The driver then overcorrected to get back onto the road causing the vehicle to roll over. During the rollover, the driver was ejected.

According to officials, the driver was transported by survival flight to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.