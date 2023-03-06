The driver who died in a fiery wreck on Friday, March 3, has been identified.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a Honda Odyssey involved in a fiery wreck has been identified.

The 34-year-old driver, identified by Wichita Falls Police as Lauren Huskins of Wichita Falls, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, March 3, Wichita Falls Police responded to a crash in the 3100 block of Henry S. Grace Freeway.

The 2021 Honda Odyssey had struck a steel girder beam for the overpass, and the car was fully engulfed in flames.

According to WFPD, it appeared the Honda was traveling north on Henry S. Grace Freeway before leaving the roadway and striking the beam.

The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit responded to the scene, and an investigation into the cause of the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.