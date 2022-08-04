WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the victims of a bull attack in Pleasant Valley has died, according to a friend of the family.

On Thursday, July 21, Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 4600 block of Iowa Park Road in Pleasant Valley around 2 p.m. after a report that an elderly man had been attacked by a bull.

The 72-year-old man, identified later as Ronald Gould of Iowa Park, was transported to United Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

On Friday, July 29, 2022, Gould passed away from his injuries. Services for him have been posted to his obituary page.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke spoke with our newsroom and said a young bull, weighing around 600 pounds, attacked Gould after wandering onto his property from next door.

Sheriff Duke confirmed that the bull was shot and killed by a deputy on the scene after attacking a second victim, the bull’s 33-year-old owner, as he was trying to lead the bull back to a pasture on his property.

Memorials for Ronald may be made to the Humane Society of Wichita County.