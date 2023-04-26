WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — More details have been released by officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety regarding a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon in Iowa Park.

According to Sgt. Marc Couch with DPS, the crash occurred on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at about 12:15 p.m., at the intersection of Business 287 and North Peterson Road in Iowa Park.

Sgt. Couch said in the preliminary crash report that a 2022 GMC Yukon was facing east on Business 287, turning left onto North Peterson Road. A Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Business 287 approaching the intersection with North Peterson Road.

According to Sgt. Couch, the GMC Yukon failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle, turning left into its path. The motorcyclist attempted to stop but struck the GMC Yukon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jerry Don Wilcox, 64, of Wichita Falls, was transported to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries and was later pronounced dead at 1:27 p.m.

According to the crash report, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by DPS.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.