WICHITA FALS (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of a fatal shooting that took place near Wichita Falls High School, “Old High” Friday afternoon has been identified by police.

According to Police, the victim was Isidro “David” Sifuentes Garcia, 40, who was a suspect in the shooting of his wife, Lindsey Garcia and her mother, Susan Kimes.

Isidro “David” Sifuentes Garcia was found dead after a check welfare call at a multihousing unit at the corner of Bell and Ave H near Old High just after noon on December 8, 2023.

Garcia was suspected of gunning down two women on December 7, 2023. The two women were shot just after 4:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Britain Street.

At last check, Lindsey Garcia and Kimes were reported to be in critical condition.

Students at Old High were placed a brief secure hold.

It is unknown if WFPD is looking for a suspect at this time.