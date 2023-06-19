WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Archer City woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Wichita County.

According to DPS officials, Rachel Michelle Wingo, 71, of Archer City was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on June 18, 2023.

Officials said that Wingo crashed on F.M. 171 six miles southwest of Wichita Falls. According to a crash report, Wingo crashed after she failed to navigate a curve in the roadway while driving at a high rate of speed. How fast she was traveling at the time of the crash was not mentioned in the report, but the posted speed limit is 55 m.p.h on that road. It was also noted that Wingo failed to drive in a single lane.

Wingo was driving a 2023 Kawasaki ZH2 motorcycle and was wearing a helmet when she crashed.