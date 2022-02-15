WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is calling upon the public to help locate the man responsible for the murder of a 51-year-old clerk who was killed while working at a local convenience store over the weekend.

One thing is for sure, it was definitely tragic for friends and family of Floyd Kirt. Those who were interviewed said he’ll forever be remembered for his bright personality and comforting voice.

On Feb. 12, a gunman walked into Stripes off of Taft and Southwest Parkway and committed a horrible act as he walked into the store and shot Floyd Kirt.



“Why Floyd, why would it be somebody who has no hate in his heart for nobody,” Rachel Cabrera said.

Rachel Cabrera was a long-time friend of Kirt and said he had a personality that could light up anyone’s day.



“He was a positive influence on this city,” Cabrera said. “Anytime you heard him he had a voice that carried, he was a person that was very in keen about children and he always wanted us to strive for the positives.”

Kirt is survived by three sons and three daughters. Long time friend of Kirt, Jesus Orduno said he will be greatly missed.



“I know kids are devastated when they lose a family member or a parent especially but yeah, he’s going to be greatly missed by them and others as well friends and family,” Orduno said.



“Floyd is going to be missed tremendously by many people, many people kids, adults, and all in between, he had a beautiful spirit and he is going to be missed deeply by friends and family,” Cabrera said.

With Kirt’s killer still on the loose, the Wichita Falls Police Department is urging the public to call with any information regarding this case.



“We’re just looking for any information. Mr. Kirt, he was a fan favorite a customer favorite of that store, he was a hard worker doing a job that a lot of people wouldn’t do or wouldn’t want to do and he loved his work so we’re just asking that if anyone has any information to give us a call,” WFPD officer Jeff Hughes said.

In the meantime, friends and family will reflect on the life of Floyd Kirt who said although he’s gone he will never be forgotten.

If you have any information regarding this incident, the Wichita Falls Police Department is asking that you call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval you could receive up to one thousand dollars.