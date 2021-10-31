Victim of US 281 wreck identified

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim who was killed in a wreck on US 281 Friday night has been identified.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, the driver of the Nissan SUV was 35-year-old Matthew Lange from Runaway Bay, Texas.

The Nissan SUV was driving northbound on US 281, Friday, October 29, when it crossed the center line and struck the trailer of a southbound 18-wheeler.

The SUV continued in the wrong lane and struck a Dodge pickup head-on.

Buesing said the driver of the 18-wheeler is okay. The driver of the pickup was transported to United Regional with serious injuries.

Lange was pronounced deceased on the scene.