Victim of US 281 wreck identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim who was killed in a wreck on US 281 Friday night has been identified.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, the driver of the Nissan SUV was 35-year-old Matthew Lange from Runaway Bay, Texas.

The Nissan SUV was driving northbound on US 281, Friday, October 29, when it crossed the center line and struck the trailer of a southbound 18-wheeler.

The SUV continued in the wrong lane and struck a Dodge pickup head-on.

Buesing said the driver of the 18-wheeler is okay. The driver of the pickup was transported to United Regional with serious injuries.

Lange was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News