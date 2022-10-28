WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim of Thursday night’s murder on Welch Street.

Michael Dewayne Allen, 45, was found dead in the front yard of the 700 block of Welch Street around 9 p.m. Thursday, October 27.

Sidney Donnell Garcia

WFPD officers responded to the area after gunshots were heard. On scene, Allen’s body was found, along with another victim who was taken to United Regional for treatment.

The second victim is not being identified at this time, but Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper said he is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect of the shooting has been identified as 28-year-old Sidney Donnell Garcia of Wichita Falls.

A warrant has been issued for Garcia for the charge of murder. Eipper said he is considered armed and dangerous.

This is a Fresh-48, meaning anyone with information to the arrest of suspects involved in this crime could earn up to $3,000.

Call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000 if you have any information about Garcia’s location.