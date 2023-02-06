WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is arrested after an apparent road rage incident, ending in the parking lot of the McDonalds on Kemp Boulevard.

37-year-old Johnny Dale Page has been charged with criminal mischief, after being seen on video punching the side mirror of a driver’s car, while in the drive-thru.

Hailey Bridgens said she was pulling into McDonald’s when she noticed a car riding very close to her bumper and it appeared the driver and passenger were visibly upset, and after she pulled into the drive-thru, what happened next left her terrified.

A frightening scene as a customer got more than just a cheeseburger while in the drive-thru at McDonald’s.

“I was going kind of slow around the speed you would go in a parking lot and I had just looked in my rearview mirror and noticed these people were like riding my bumper and I was like, okay,” Bridgens said.

She said she didn’t think too much about it and proceeded to the drive-thru. That’s when Page and the driver pulled up next to her vehicle, and Page got out of the vehicle and actually attempted to open Bridgens’ door.

“I was like thank God my doors were locked, I hadn’t put my car in park yet, so I was thanking God. I’m just thankful,” Bridgens said.

But Page wasn’t done yet.

In the cell phone video, you can see Page return to her car on the passenger side and punches the passenger side mirror off, causing an estimated $1,700 to $1,900 in damages. Bridgens’ said Page got back into his vehicle and drove off, while you can hear the victim asking a McDonald’s employee to call the police.

“There was one drive-thru worker that actually came out right before they had reversed and left and was like, ‘whoa, whats going on whats going on?’, and I’m thankful for him,” Bridgens said.

Bridgens said this was a wake-up call for her and has some advice for anyone that might experience this sort of incident.

“I would not recommend getting out of the car. There’s so many other outcomes that could’ve happened, worse outcomes that could’ve happened if I did get out of the car and I think it’s just better to be safe than sorry,” Bridgens said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Although the damage wasn’t extensive, Bridgens said even two weeks later, she still is shaken up by what happened.

Police said Page eventually turned himself in where he was booked into the Wichita County jail for Criminal Mischief and was held on a $2,500 bond but has since bonded out.