WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — Authorities have identified the driver of a vehicle who died after crashing into a tree on 9th Street on Friday afternoon.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD officers responded to an injury crash on the 2200 block of 9th Street on Friday, September 16, 2022, at around 3:44 p.m.

Sgt. Eipper said the officers arrived and found the crash involved one vehicle. According to the crash investigator, the driver lost control of a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica while traveling west on 9th Street and struck a tree in a head-on collision.

The driver was later identified as 67-year-old Siri Anderson-Hairell, of Wichita Falls.

Sgt. Eipper said Anderson-Hairell was found deceased on the scene. She also was the sole occupant of the Pacifica. He said there were no witnesses to the crash.

According to Sgt. Eipper, Anderson-Hairell’s body will be sent off for an autopsy and this investigation is pending.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.