WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in critical condition following Thursday’s deadly Loop 11 wreck that killed one person.

As of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls police said the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 36-year-old Patricia Flores, is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The two-year-old passenger is in stable but critical condition at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford Escape, identified as 62-year-old Jefferey Dextraze, is in stable condition at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, according to a release.

The crash is still under investigation.

Around 4:38 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, police responded to the intersection of Loop 11 and Northwest Drive about a pin-in crash. Officers on scene found Maria Flores dead.

Investigators said the Cadillac failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Loop 11. The Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Loop 11. The Escape hit the Cadillac on the passenger side, causing the Cadillac to hit a power pole at the intersection.

Investigators said the Ford rolled at least once and came to a stop on its roof and Dextraze was cut from the vehicle by Wichita Falls Fire Department.

Maria Flores and the two-year-old were ejected from the vehicle, a release said. The child was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital.