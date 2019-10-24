Victims’ families warn against impaired driving four years after fatal car crash

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The mothers of Kyle Kemp and Brent Winkler are still seeking justice for their sons’ deaths on the fourth anniversary of the fatal car crash.

The boy’s vehicle was struck on Highway 82 near Nocona on Oct. 23, 2015.

The suspect, Terri Sanders, was convicted of two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault.

She was sentenced to 20 years total on the three charges, but will only serve eight years, as they run concurrently.

However, Sanders’s not in jail as the case waits on the Fort Worth Court of Appeals.

The boys’ mothers believe it’s been more than enough time for the court to make a decision.

“We love you and I know you’re with the Lord, but we miss you terribly,” Kyle Kemp’s mother Kelli Patterson said.

Kemp and Winkler were both 20-years-old.

“All the things that a family does and gets together for, they’re not there, they’re missing, there’s always an empty place at the table, and in your heart, and in your home,” Patterson said.

Kemp and Winkler died after their car was struck by Sanders.

In December 2018, Sanders was convicted of two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“She’s still out on bond, on appeal, so you still feel like no justice has been served,” Patterson said. “Everyday that my son’s not here and she’s still out free, breathing and laughing and has contact with her family and friends and we don’t have that.”

Troopers at the scene said they smelled alcohol on her breath, her eyes were bloodshot, her speech was slurred, and she was unsteady.

A trooper ordered a blood sample to be drawn without a warrant, which was later challenged by Sander’s attorney and ruled inadmissible.

On this anniversary of the crash, they’re encouraging people to do anything but get behind the wheel after having a drink.

“I certainly wouldn’t wish it on anyone else, call a cab, call a friend, call an uber, take your liquor home, put your keys away, hide them, give them to someone,” Patterson said.

A tragedy that these mothers believe everyone can learn from, but one that will linger in their minds forever, even after they believe justice is served.

Both mothers said they’re thankful to 97th District Attorney Casey Polhemus and Wichita County DA John Gillespie.

Kemp now has a nephew named after him, and Winkler’s daughter is 4-years-old. His mother, Vicki said she looks just like him.