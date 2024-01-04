WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony was heard in court on Thursday morning against the former choir director at Wichita Falls High School as prosecutors made their case to revoke his probation sentence.

Christopher Glenn Jarvis, 35, pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student in March 2023. He was sentenced to 10 years probation, the first six months of which were served behind bars.

Following his release from jail in September 2023, Jarvis moved out of Wichita Falls to a city in Denton County, where he was accused of violating multiple conditions of his probation. He was arrested and brought back to the Wichita County Jail in November.

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 9 a.m., a motion to revoke Jarivs’s probation was heard in the 78th District Court, with Judge Meredith Kennedy presiding.

After the prosecution led by Dobie Kosub, First Assistant Wichita County District Attorney, called multiple witnesses, the state rested its case just before 11:30 a.m.

Before proceedings continued, however, Judge Kennedy announced to the courtroom that due to scheduling conflicts on Thursday afternoon and the amount of testimony expected from Jarvis’s defense, the hearing would continue on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Witnesses from Wichita County take the stand

The first witness called by Kosub was Captain Lisa Patterson, Head Administrator at the Wichita County Jail. Following a brief testimony, Kosub called Corey Hipp, a probation officer with Wichita County, to take the stand.

Hipp testified to the report he filed regarding the alleged probation violations committed by Jarvis. He testified that while in Denton County, Jarvis had been living with his wife and two children. Both of the children are under the age of 17.

Hipp also testified that he was informed by a probation officer in Denton County that Jarvis admitted to handing out candy on Halloween and attempted to join a caroling group in November 2023.

Scott Stillson, defense counsel for Jarvis, cross-examined Hipp, claiming that Jarvis had never joined the caroling group and questioning whether he could be sure anyone under 17 would have watched the group.

Hipp then testified that during a phone conversation between him and Jarvis on November 2, 2023, Jarvis admitted to living with his children. Hipp testified that Jarvis was in the process of having an attorney file to amend his probation conditions, though Kosub later pointed out that no proceedings to amend the probation conditions had taken place.

Kosub admitted two motions filed by Jarvis’s attorney on October 28 and November 20 to amend the bond conditions. Kosub then asked if this meant Jarvis knew that having his children live with him violated the existing conditions. Hipp testified that this was the case.

Hipp also testified that during the phone conversation, Jarvis told him that his relationship with his former student was “not illegal, only unethical,” and that he’d given out Halloween candy and didn’t see a problem with it.

Denton County probation officer testifies

Kosub then called Jerry Burch, an adult probation officer with Denton County, to take the stand. Burch testified that he visited Jarvis on November 2 and discovered his home was within 450 feet of a playground, another violation of the conditions of his probation.

Burch testified that he noticed Halloween decorations in the yard of the residence. He testified he asked Jarvis if he’d given out candy on Halloween and that Jarvis said, “Yes, I did pass out candy and it was a good time.”

During cross-examination, Stillson questioned Burch as to whether or not he was aware that Jarvis actually joined the caroling group. Burch testified that he wasn’t sure. Burch also testified that he was aware Jarvis was attempting to modify the conditions of his probation.

When questioned again by Kosub, Burch testified that his current probation conditions don’t allow his children to live with him while a modification is pending in court.

Burch also testified that Jarvis had not completed his required community service. Jarvis was observed looking at Stillson and appeared to nod and say, “I did.”

During further cross-examination by Stillson, Burch testified that Jarvis had been given a list of organizations for which he could serve his community service hours in Denton County just days before his arrest. He also testified that some organizations are “choosy” about the probationers they allow to work with them.

Former Texas Ranger walks through investigation

Kosub’s next witness to take the stand was Jacob Weaver, a former Texas Ranger who testified he was the investigator into the initial offense against Jarvis.

Weaver testified that he was contacted by an attorney from Dallas who was fulfilling his obligation to report suspected abuse against a child. He testified he then contacted the victim, who was 19 at the time of the investigation.

Weaver testified that the victim disclosed information about incidents at Wichita Falls High School. He testified the victim disclosed she and Jarvis had sexual intercourse in a closet in the choir room.

Weaver then testified he obtained a search warrant and photographed the room that was lit with an alternative light source. The photograph he took, shown to the court, depicted choir robes covered in stains. Weaver testified the stains were later tested and confirmed the stains contained bodily fluids from Jarvis.

According to Weaver’s testimony, he later confronted Jarvis about the stains. He testified that Jarvis denied ever having sexual intercourse in the choir closet and that Jarvis claimed to have no knowledge of the stains on the robes.

Victim’s father gives tear-filled testimony

Kosub then called the state’s final witness, the victim’s father, to the stand. He gave an emotional testimony after informing the court that he’d buried his mother the previous day.

The victim’s father testified to the court that his daughter was a vivacious and curious child. He testified she was a vivacious reader and could “always carry a tune,” even from a young age. He testified that his daughter was bright, graduating at the top of her class from Wichita Falls High School and that they never had to push her regarding academics.

The victim’s father then testified that since the incident involving Jarvis that was first reported five years ago, his daughter has been struggling with depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Through tears, he testified she’s checked into several mental health care facilities.

The father of the victim testified that his daughter “had no limits to what she could accomplish. Now, some days, she’s not sure she can even get out of bed.”

The victim’s father testified that he felt betrayed by Jarvis, his daughter’s former teacher, echoing a sentiment expressed by his daughter during her impact statement given on the day Jarvis pled to the charge pending against him.

“Even at 17 years and 9 days, this started long before then,” the victim’s father testified. “It was calculated. I know it was calculated.”

The defense will begin calling witnesses on behalf of Jarvis on Thursday, January 17, 2024.