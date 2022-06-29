WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man and a woman who died Tuesday night after the motorcycle they were riding struck a tree have been identified by officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to a motorcycle crash at around 11:18 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in the 1500 block of Kell West Boulevard.

Sgt. Eipper said the motorcycle, occupied by David Ford, Jr., 34, and Juanita Anderson, 27, both of Wichita Falls, left the roadway just west of the curve off of Holliday Street and struck a tree.

Ford, the driver, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anderson was transported to United Regional for her injuries, where she would later be pronounced dead just before midnight.

Authorities on the scene said speed could have played a role in the crash, though an official cause has not been released at this time.

Officers on the scene also said neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Eipper said the driver’s body has been sent for an autopsy and the investigation is pending.

There have now been six fatalities stemming from motorcycle crashes in 2022, including Tuesday night’s double fatal crash:

In all six fatalities, the deceased was not wearing a helmet.