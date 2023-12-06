BAYLOR COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have released the identities of the deceased and more details of a crash just outside of Seymour that claimed their lives.

According to Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, spokesperson for the DPS, a crash occurred on Monday, December 4, 2023, just after 6:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 82, about four miles west of Seymour in Baylor County.

Sgt. Gutierrez said a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling east on U.S. Highway 82 and a 2017 Toyota Prius was traveling west. For reasons not mentioned in the accident report, the pickup began driving on the wrong side of the road and struck the Prius head-on.

According to the accident report, the driver of the Prius, identified as Anthony Rodriguez, 34, of Lubbock, as well as the passenger of the Prius, identified as Kimberly Perez, 31, of Lubbock, were both pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash.

Sgt. Gutierrez said the sole occupant of the Dodge pickup, identified as Tanner Gillespie, 28, of Seymour, was transported to Seymour Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

As Texoma’s Homepage previously reported, Gutierrez said he could not verify statements from an alleged witness at the scene that the driver of the pickup left the scene.

According to Sgt. Gutierrez, the investigation into the crash is ongoing.