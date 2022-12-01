CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The two people killed Tuesday in a wreck on U.S. 287 near Bellevue have been identified.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, the wreck happened at approximately 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, November 29.

A 2010 Honda civic traveling northbound pulled onto the right shoulder of the highway, then failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of a Peterbilt 18-wheeler that was also traveling northbound while attempting to make a U-turn.

The 18-wheeler car hauler tried to make an evasive manuever to the left lane, but it struck the Honda on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 47-year-old Terrance Bradley of Texarkana, was pronounced dead on the scene. The Honda passenger Geneinde Taylor-Edwards of Grand Prairie was transported and died at the hospital.

The car hauler lost a couple of cars from its load, which complicated the crash scene. U.S. 287 was cleared around 10 p.m. Tuesday.