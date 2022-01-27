WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Family and friends of Vickie Hanson are offering insight into the confusing relationship between her and her ex-husband Bruce Hanson, who’s now charged with her October murder.

Wichita Falls Police said they were very suspicious almost from the moment they arrived after the very delayed 911 call. They said there were many inconsistencies in Bruce’s story.

Vickie’s family and friends also didn’t buy the story because of the abusive nature of the relationship between the couple.

On October 14, Wichita Falls Police responded to the 6700 block of Geronimo Drive on a possible suicide.

Officers spoke with Bruce Allen Hanson, who said his wife, 65-year-old Vickie Annete Hanson, was dead in their bedroom from a gunshot wound.

Vickie’s daughter, Christie Wise, was not convinced her moth could’ve done such a thing, even though she lived more than 1,200 miles away.

“My brother saw that they [police] took all the guns out of the house – bags and bags of evidence out of the house that night, early into the next morning on the 15th,” Wise said. “The detective talked to the both of us and said that they were investigating her death. No one would ever say one way or another [if] my mom had shot herself or not.”

Wise said her mother’s relationship with Hanson has been very abusive since the beginning. In fact, Wise said it was the reason for their divorce in the 1980s, not long after they married.

“He’s broken her jaw, her nose, busted her eardrums, she couldn’t hear out of eardrums because of it,” Wise said. “I went to go live with my dad when I was 14 because of the situation with Bruce and my mom.”

Wise said there was a time when Vickie and Bruce were not living together, but at some point in the 90s, they purchased a house and moved back in together, but did not remarry. Even then, the relationship was not perfect.

Vickie worked for Work Services Corporation for 25 years, where she retired as a dining hall manager at Sheppard Air Force Base.

One of her colleagues and friends Richard Osburn agreed Vickie was happy when she was traveling and enjoying time with her grandkids, despite many being aware her home life was not so pleasant.

“I’ve been out with him on many occasions,” Osburn said about Bruce Hanson. “[He’s] very rude, very obnoxious; none of her friends cared for him, none of her coworkers, so she was reluctant to bring him to most social gatherings.”

Wise said she has witnessed her mother’s physical abuse with her own eyes. According to Hanson’s statement, the day Vickie died was Bruce’s birthday, and she was making him a cake that day.

Osburn said they’ll never understand why Vickie didn’t leave in time. He wants to encourage those going through something similar to make a plan, and get out.

Christie said prior to her death, her mom had recently visited her and her family in Florida.

As for the alleged murder weapon, Wise said both her mother and stepfather owned registered guns. Police said when they arrived on the scene, Bruce Hanson was belligerent and appeared intoxicated, and they smelled alcohol on his breath.