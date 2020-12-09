Victim’s neck pain leads to injury to a child charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after police said she injured her young niece in a fight in November.

Suley Watham is charged with injury to a child with intentional bodily injury.

Her bond is set at $25,000.

Burkburnett police responded to the 100 block of Avenue C on November 16 about an assault.

They said they found a juvenile girl crying and complaining of neck pain.

She said her injuries were due to a fight with her aunt.

Police took photographs of her injuries and she was taken to the hospital.