Victims of alleged contractor fraud gather to raise awareness

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Across the United States, fraud costs people thousands of dollars in savings.

In fact, several who’ve lost money to contractor fraud came together to share their stories today and to warn others about crooked contractors.

These victims were dealt a tough hand because their contractors were recommended to them by friends and associates. But the main way to avoid fraudulent contractors is to get a written contract and never give them money to buy supplies.

“He’ll tell you that he’s gonna do miracles, and he don’t do anything except tuck ya money and run,” said Army veteran Hobart Roberts.

“They had put sheetrock up here and then they did the texturing but it was so bad it looked like a child had done it,” said Kathy Sims, owner of The Enchanted Quilt.

Residents of Wichita Falls claim that they have been deceived by contractors in the area. Some of them blame Floyd Mosher. The owner of Quality Construction was arrested for theft after Kathy Sims filed a police report. While doing research, Sims found that she wasn’t the only alleged victim.

“I kept watching. It’s a public record for all the suits that went through. And that’s when I found Mr. Roberts’ suit was filed with the court and what he had gotten. And I tracked him down. And we started comparing notes. And then, that’s kind of how we all kind of got together on it.”

Roberts received a judgment of $60,000 from the district court but has yet to see any work or money from that judgment. Thankfully, local contractors have decided to help Roberts remodel his kitchen. And the other alleged victims have started a GoFundMe for Roberts to help collect what he lost.

With the amount of fraudulent activity in the area, the Better Business Bureau is in place to help avoid these cases and help bring cases to a resolution before filing a police report.

“Check out the contractor. Make sure they have all of their licensing and insurance in place. Don’t completely pay for the job until you’re completely satisfied with it,” said Monica Horton, President of the Wichita Falls section of the BBB.

Victims of fraud can report a scam with the BBB scam tracker and they can also file any bad experience with any business to the BBB.