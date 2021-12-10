Victims of Saint Jo plane crash identified

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified two hospitalized occupants of a small plane that crashed near Saint Jo Thursday afternoon.

John Irving, the pilot of the plane, and Donald White, a passenger, both of Denton, Texas, were hospitalized following the crash.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, December 9, a small, single-engine plane crashed north of Saint Jo, off of Cobb Hollow Road.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, both Irving and White were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is believed to be possible engine failure.

An FAA crash investigation team is expected to be on the scene Friday, December 10.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.