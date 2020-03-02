Video: Police investigating armed robbery at Graham Allsup’s

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a press release from the Graham Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred on Monday, March 2, at approximately 3:15 a.m. at Allsup’s, located at 2819 Highway 16 South.

Monday morning Graham police officers were dispatched to 2819 Highway 16 South in reference to an aggravated robbery in progress.

Officers arrived and set a parameter on the business while making contact with the clerk.

The clerk reported that while in the business alone, a male dressed all in black entered the store and pointed a silver-colored pistol at him and demanded the money in the drawer. The clerk complied, opened the register and handed the money to the male.

The male then exited the store and started jogging north toward Alford Street.

Officers said it is unknown at this time whether the male got into a vehicle that was waiting or continued to flee on foot.

The male was wearing dark-colored jeans, dark shoes, a dark-colored hoodie and a white bandanna covering most of his face. The hoodie the male was wearing was drawn up to cover most of his face.

Officers searched within the set parameter but were unable to locate the suspect.

Officers said the robbery is still being investigated.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact Lieutenant Jeff Smith at 940-549-6441 or by email at jsmith@grahampd.com.