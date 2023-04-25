WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police released a video of the armed robbery that happened at Autos Grocery on Harrison Street Sunday night.

According to WFPD, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Two people, wearing masks and carrying handguns robbed the convenience store.

The video shows customers in line at the store just before 9 p.m. when two people, one wearing a red and black hoodie and one in a blue Champion hoodie, come into the store with guns.

The person in the blue hoodie goes behind the counter and forces the clerk down at gunpoint. He can be heard repeatedly telling the clerk to “get a bag and put everything in it” as the clerk tries to comply.

The person in the red and black hoodie stays in front of the counter, making sure the two customers remain laying on the ground and grabbing items off the counter.

WFPD is asking anyone in the community who may have any information to come forward.

If you know anything about this crime, you can call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.