VIDEO: Truck crashes through wall at Sarasota-Bradenton airport

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A truck traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport early Thursday morning, the airport’s president and CEO said.

An officer saw 40-year-old Juan Monsivis of Bradenton try to pass a vehicle as he drove recklessly north on U.S. Highway 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The officer said he lost sight of Monsivis, then saw him leave the roadway.

Troopers said he crashed into a chain-link fence in front of the airport and continued to travel toward the terminal.

Surveillance video shows the moment Monsivis crashed through a wall, leaving debris all over the terminal.

He was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Troopers have yet to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Charges are pending further investigation, according to the FHP’s report.

A search of the Mantaee County Clerk of Courts website and the Manatee County Jail website shows Monsivis has been arrested numerous times over the years for a host of crimes including DUI, probation violation and drugs possession.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

