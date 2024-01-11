WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An annual honor, the Rotary Club of Wichita Falls announced its winner of the 2023-2024 Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award on Wednesday, January 11.

D-A-V Chapter 41 President and military veteran, Joel Jimenez is the winner of this year’s award.

Jimenez was drafted back in 1968 during the Vietnam War, going on a 340-day tour before taking up bull riding after coming back.

Since then, Jimenez has played a crucial role in helping veterans suffering from the effects of going to war transition into civilian life. Jimenez said he is where he is today because of the people in his life who helped guide him throughout the years.

“We have to tell the truth about our lives or it’s not going to make an impact on the younger generation,” Jimenez said. “When I hear the truth about me, it brings a tear to my eye because that’s the way we were brought up.”

Jimenez was presented with an engraved glass vase as well as a plaque in his honor.

If you are a military veteran and find yourself struggling after returning home from duty, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 can help. Click here for D-A-V Chapter 41.