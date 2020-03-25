1  of  2
Vietnam War Commemoration Flag flying near Gordon Lake in Iowa Park

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Iowa Park is flying a prominent Vietnam War Commemoration Flag at Oscar Park on US 287 near Lake Gordon ahead of Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29.

A media only event is scheduled at the flag pole at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

The purpose of this event is to recognize, thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War, including personnel who were held as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action, for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States and to thank and honor the families of these veterans.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, and concern for the health and well-being of Vietnam War Veterans and the community in general, the public is asked NOT to attend the event which will documented on various media sources.  

A follow-up event will be scheduled after the pandemic and the general public will be encouraged to attend at that time.  

Vietnam War Commemoration lapel pins will be presented to Vietnam War Veterans and Vietnam War Commemoration certificates will be presented to surviving spouses at the future event.

