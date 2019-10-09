Vigil set for shooting victim at bar

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton police officers are still looking for those responsible for the shooting death of a man at a local club.

It happened Sunday just before 2 a.m. at the G Spot bar on Northwest Cache Road.

According to the police report, when officers arrived they found a group of people standing in the parking lot around a man laying on the ground.

The victim later identified as Tahiba Willis had two gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Comanche County Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Two hours later he died from his injuries.

The G Spot bar is planning a candlelight vigil and fundraiser to help his family with expenses.

That will be on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The bar manager said in addition to that, all sales made at the bar this Friday, Saturday and Sunday will also go to the family.

“This is a celebration of his life, please be respectful please be cordial to the family, we don’t want any trouble,” The G Spot Bar Manager Alexis Viruet said.

If you know anything about this murder, you are urged to call crime stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-4636.

People can remain anonymous and could earn a reward.

