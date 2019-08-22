Viral beer has made its way to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer has become a hot topic on social media, but if you want to try it for yourself, you’re in luck.

The Martin House Brewing Company’s Sour Pickle Beer is on tap at the Wichita Falls Brewing Company. The beer is so popular it sold out a day after hitting the shelves in most cities, and isn’t even being sold at all outside Texas. Even though this beer is more of a novelty, President of the Wichita Falls Brewing Company Matt Bitsche said sour beers are rising in popularity.

“They aren’t bitter,” Bitsche said. “They appeal to people that like wines. They appeal to people that like sweeter juices and things of that nature.”

They will continue to have it on tap until it runs out, which they predict may be within the next day or two.