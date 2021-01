WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The photo making the rounds on social media of Senator Bernie Sanders bundled up and cross-legged on his socially distant folding chair at the 2021 Inauguration has made it to Wichita Falls.

Local businesses have joined in on the internet trend and have placed the photo of the Senator in front of shops, studios, and even here at the KFDX TV Station.