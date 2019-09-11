VIRAL VIDEO: High school football players gift bullied classmate new clothes

Breaking News
MEMPHIS, Tn. (CNN) — Two high school students surprised a freshman classmate with new clothes after he had been bullied for three straight weeks at his new school.

Michael Todd has been getting bullied at his new school since the year began. He would wear the same clothes everyday and students at MLK College Preparatory School would make fun of him for it.

“I’ve been bullied my entire life,” Todd said. “I really don’t have clothes at home. My mom can’t buy clothes for me because I’m growing too fast.”

Todd was taken out of this third period class at the Memphis-area high school Tuesday and was met with a wonderful surprise.

Todd froze when football players Kristopher Graham and Antwann Garrett handed him a gift. Inside were bags full of shirts, shorts and shoes.

“Awesome. The best day of my entire life basically,” Todd told WHBQ.

“He wasn’t smiling or anything and I was like, ‘I think this is going to make you smile,’ Graham said. “I told him, ‘we’re in the same third period and I apologize for laughing at you and I want to give something to you to make it up.'”

“When I saw people laugh and bully him, I felt like I needed to do something,” Graham added.

Graham said he went through his closet and grabbed a bunch of clothes and texted his friend Antwan Garrett to do the same.

“It was a weak moment for me. I almost cried,” Garrett said.

“And then I cried at lunch when he said, ‘you two are the only ones to give me a gift,'” Graham said.

“You guys are the best guys of my entire life,” Todd told the two boys.

