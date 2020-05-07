Virtual Artwalk provides local artists with digital platform to display artwork

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL)—The After Hours Artwalk has provided a platform for several local artists to showcase their artwork. Now, due to the COVID crisis, the art walk is having to be put on hold and those with Downtown Wichita Falls Development came up with an idea to allow artists to still promote their masterpieces by holding a virtual art walk. Bobby Scobee is a local artist and showed us how he creates his one of a kind masterpieces.

“The fact that people like what I do is extremely nice. I started maybe three or four years ago,” Scobee said.

“A lot of it recently has been to keep me occupied. It just gives me something to do with nothing else going on,” Scobee said.

“This one was current events and music I was listening to in the middle of the night,” Scobee said.

“I’m still my own worst critic but that’s any artist with any art form,” Scobee said.

“Getting inspiration with things that I like, music, culture. It definitely helped me get through all of it. I was not in the best headspace so it’s taken my mind off things,” Scobee said.

“I didn’t do anything for so long so right at the beginning of it when I knew I wasn’t even going to be able to anything at all, not even hardly leave the house that’s when I decided to try it again,” Scobee said.

If you would like to purchase the piece made by Scobee we have that contact him at (940) 631-9376. He said once the piece sells he will donate the money to Taft Counseling Center and First Step.

Virtual Artwalk is going on from 6 pm until 9 pm. Downtown WF Development is encouraging folks to “flood the feeds” on social media with their artwork.